Farmers may 'blockade' distribution centres again unless beef prices increase

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 07:24 AM

The Irish Farmers Association said processors and retailers must increase the price of beef paid to farmers.

It is calling on the Agriculture Minister to hold an immediate meeting of the Beef Market Taskforce to hold them to account.

The IFA said the Bord Bia price index shows Irish prices for beef are now behind the European and UK prices.

IFA President Joe Healy said farmers may "blockade" retail distribution centres again, depending on what happens at the meeting.

"Everything is there to do in the future, we had the blockades last week, nothing is off the table," he said.

"We will give an opportunity to the beef taskforce to meet this week and see where we go from there."

