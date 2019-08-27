News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Farmer's margin of retail price of beef reducing year-on-year, TD says

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 08:48 AM

A farmer's margin of the retail price of livestock has decreased by a quarter over the past 15 years, according to a former minister.

Denis Naughten's comments come as farmers intensify their picketing outside meat factories today.

Talks were held recently to try to resolve the dispute but farmers failed to secure the price increases they wanted.

"This issue can only be resolved around the table and I think that it is important that we get back to talks," said Deputy Naughten.

"The comments by Meat Industry Ireland suggested that farmers were getting 63% of the retail price of beef is very unhelpful.

"The reality is that the margin that farmers are getting is reducing year-on-year.

"In the last 15 years, the farmers' margin has reduced by a quarter."

Mr Naughten said that the groups involved in the talks should be expanded saying that the supermarkets have a role to play.

"Irish shoppers need to be represented as well and we need to put a structure in place that provides a sustainable economic future for Irish beef production."

