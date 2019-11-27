News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Farmers leave Dublin but may return if 'department digs their heels in'

Farmers leave Dublin but may return if 'department digs their heels in'
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 04:09 PM

Farmers have left the St Stephens Green area of Dublin city centre following a protest that caused traffic chaos for more than 24 hours.

The road closures around Dublin due to the protest have been lifted by gardaí.

However it is unclear whether they are going home or if they plan to gather elsewhere.

Protesters are demanding that injunctions against two farmers as a result of the meat blockades are dropped.

Solicitor PJ Jones, who has been put forward as a spokesperson for the farmers, said if the injunctions are not lifted today, the protests will escalate.

Mr Jones said: "Nobody wants to bring this city to a standstill between now and the 24th of December, but if that's what has to happen and the department digs their heels in on this, well then that's what's going to happen.

"And instead of being 50 tractors up here today, you might see 500 here on Friday."

READ MORE

'We don’t want to be branded as thugs': Farmers call on Minister to apologise for Dáil remarks

More on this topic

'We don’t want to be branded as thugs': Farmers call on Minister to apologise for Dáil remarks'We don’t want to be branded as thugs': Farmers call on Minister to apologise for Dáil remarks

'We're on our knees': Farmers protest against 'annihilation' of family farms'We're on our knees': Farmers protest against 'annihilation' of family farms

Putting support in jeopardy: Chinese trade mission blockedPutting support in jeopardy: Chinese trade mission blocked

Beef protests continue outside meat factoriesBeef protests continue outside meat factories


FarmersprotestbeefTOPIC: Farmers' demonstration

More in this Section

Medical expert tells FGM trial falling on toy would not cause level of damage seen in case of one-year-old girlMedical expert tells FGM trial falling on toy would not cause level of damage seen in case of one-year-old girl

Young criminals getting rich quick from sale of cocaine and developing 'Al Capone mindset'Young criminals getting rich quick from sale of cocaine and developing 'Al Capone mindset'

Minister denies Cabinet revolt over his speeding proposalsMinister denies Cabinet revolt over his speeding proposals

‘It’s so wrong’: survivors plead with committee to reconsider Records Bill‘It’s so wrong’: survivors plead with committee to reconsider Records Bill


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin offers advice on preventing and treating a fungal infection that disrupts healthy growth.Root out this threat to your vegetable patch

Autumn is fast sliding into Winter, the gardens and greenhouses look quite different to when the 12 Week students arrived in September.Darina Allen: Enjoy natures winter bounty with these recipes and ferments

David Gray released White Ladder on this day in 1998. He tells Des O’Driscoll about the slow-burn success of the album that changed his life.This day 21 years ago David Gray released slow-burner album White Ladder

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »