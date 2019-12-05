Farmers hold 12-hour blockade of Aldi distribution centre over beef prices

One of the country's largest retail distribution centres is being blockaded by farmers in a protest over beef prices.

The Irish Farmers' Association has begun a 12 hour protest outside the Aldi nationwide warehouse in Naas, blocking access to delivery trucks.

At 7am this morning scores of farmers set up a blockade of the Aldi distribution centre in Naas.

It distributes products to stores all over the country, but this morning trucks are being prevented from entering or leaving the site by protestors and tractors blocking the entrance.

A 12 hour blockade of ALDI distribution centre in Naas is underway by farmers belonging to the IFA. They’re demanding a fair price for their beef. Trucks are lining up to get into and out of the site. pic.twitter.com/7UcAwXgOdX — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyNews) December 5, 2019

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is mounting the blockade for 12 hours claiming retailers need to address the poor price farmers are paid for their cattle.

They are demanding an immediate beef price increase.

IFA President Joe Healy says the price differences have left farmers very angry.

"Over the past two weeks that has even opened up further to a 20c average between Ireland and the EU and a 50c average difference between Ireland and the UK," said Mr Healy.

"There is huge anger, huge frustration among the farmers here."

The association is warning that unless they see a beef price increase further protests will follow.