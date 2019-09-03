News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Farmers getting 15% less for beef than this time last year, agri-food prof says

Farmers getting 15% less for beef than this time last year, agri-food prof says
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 09:10 AM

Farmers are getting up to 15% less for beef than last year, according to a professor in agri-food economics.

Farmers will continue to picket outside several meat factories today, in a dispute over prices.

A new organisation, called Independent Farmers of Ireland, met in the midlands last night to plan protesters' next course of action.

"It's a very challenging time for beef farming," said Thia Hennessy, the dean of Cork University Business School, adding that beef farmers' incomes have dropped significantly this year.

"They have been through quite a number of difficult years with the price very depressed at the moment - 10-15% lower than it was last year - crucially below the cost of production."

Meanwhile, the newly-formed group have elected three people to negotiate on behalf of protesting farmers.

The group says the trio are available and willing to enter talks with Agriculture Minister Michael Creed should he wish to do so.

The organisation is made up of people who've been protesting outside meat factories, in a row over prices.

In a statement, the group says it wants Minister Creed "to support sustainable Irish family farms, not factory farms."

READ MORE

Legal advice: Proven ways to reduce farm risks

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Why Syrian refugees have no negative effects on Jordan's labour marketWhy Syrian refugees have no negative effects on Jordan's labour market

Iran oil tanker pursued by US turns off tracker near SyriaIran oil tanker pursued by US turns off tracker near Syria

Pound slumps below 1.20 US dollars amid election speculationPound slumps below 1.20 US dollars amid election speculation

More in this Section

Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal Dublin accident which killed boy, 7Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal Dublin accident which killed boy, 7

Senior Kinahan figure Thomas Kavanagh jailed in UK for having 10,000-volt stun gun disguised as torchSenior Kinahan figure Thomas Kavanagh jailed in UK for having 10,000-volt stun gun disguised as torch

Taoiseach blasts 'political scaremongering' over cost of children's hospitalTaoiseach blasts 'political scaremongering' over cost of children's hospital

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assaultGardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assault


Lifestyle

Two ads banned by a watchdog were so mildly offensive that they wouldn’t even cause a Twitter storm, saysShould we ban sexist ads?

If you have had a realistic look at all the expenses of the coming academic year and know you cannot cover it out of savings and/or earnings then it is time to look at credit options.Credit may be a realistic option for college loans

The Dropout, a six-part series from ABC Radio, explores one of the scandals of the decade in the rise of Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos.Podcast Corner: Billionaire’s bloody mess makes for great listening

Angela Whyte tells Marjorie Brennan how audiences appreciate the lighthearted moments in the musical version of Angela’s AshesMerry in our misery: Audiences love lighthearted moments of Angela's Ashes musical

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »