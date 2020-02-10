News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Farmers challenge to Intel planning permission should be head in presence of other parties, judge directs

By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 03:57 PM

A High Court judge has ruled an application by a farmer for permission to legally challenge a decision giving Intel Ireland the go-ahead for a €3.6 billion expansion to its facility in Co Kildare must be heard in the presence of the other parties.

Mr Thomas Reid is seeking to legally challenge a decision by An Bord Pleanála made last November to grant the computer chip manufacturing giant planning permission to expand its manufacturing facility at Collinstown, in Leixlip.

The Reid farm at Hensor House, Blakestown Maynooth Co Kildare is located beside lands that are the subject of the planning decision. Mr Reid claims the decision is flawed, was rushed and should be set aside.

In proceedings against the board, and where Intel Ireland Ltd is a notice party, Mr Reid seeks various orders and declarations including an order quashing the decision to grant planning permission.

Represented in court by James Devlin SC,Mr Reid also seeks various declarations including that the decision is contrary to various EU directives, including the Habitats and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directives.

In 2015, Mr Reid won a landmark Supreme Court decision against the IDA over the use of compulsory purchase orders for his 72-acre farm. Under the proposed expansion plan, Intel's facility's acreage will increase from 120 to 150 acres.

Today Mr Reid's application for permission to bring his challenge against the decision came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan.

The judge, after hearing detailed submissions from Mr Devlin, directed that the application be made on notice to the other parties.

