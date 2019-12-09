Farmers begin protest outside Tesco Distribution Centre in Dublin

A group of farmers have begun a protest outside the Tesco Distribution Centre in Dublin.

It is the latest in a series of blockades staged by the Irish Farmers Association over beef prices.

On Thursday, the IFA staged a blockade at the Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare.

That was followed by a protest outside Lidl's centre in Charleville, Co. Cork.

Today the latest demonstration is taking place at Tesco's main distribution centre in Donabate, north county Dublin.

@IFAmedia members staging a protest this morning outside the Tesco distribution centre in Donabate, Co. Dublin. Access to the site has been blocked in a protest to raise beef prices pic.twitter.com/sbve42xLa4 — AgriLand (@AgrilandIreland) December 9, 2019

The long-running beef price dispute saw ABP - one of the largest beef processors in the country - announce that from today the base price it pays for cattle would increase.

But the IFA says what is been offered is between 5 and 10c a kilo - which it hass described as "paltry".

The organisation wants a substantial price increase for farmers or more blockades, like the 12-hour one getting underway this morning, will follow.