Farmers begin blockade at Lidl distribution centre in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 07:23 AM

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is blockading the Lidl distribution centre in Charleville, Co Cork this morning.

This follows the blockade at the Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co Kildare yesterday.

The IFA has accused retailers of “hiding behind factories” and failing to do what they can to address the prices paid to beef farmers.

Speaking at the picket line at the Aldi regional distribution centre in Naas yesterday, IFA President Joe Healy warned they would protest outside more retailers until their price demands are met.

“This is the first of many protests,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The demonstrations follow a meeting earlier this week of the Beef Task Force - a body that was established to address the issues that prompted farmers’ protests at meat processing plants around the country.

However the IFA said the meeting did little to assure them that their core demand of higher prices paid to farmers would be met.

CervicalCheck refuses to show staff turnover

