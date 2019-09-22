Farmer who received fatal gunshot wounds described as ‘man of the land’

Mayo farmer Brendan Kilduff, who received fatal gunshot wounds on Tuesday night last, was described at his funeral Mass as “a man of the land, a man of family, a man of the parish, a generous soul.”

Fr Richard Gibbons, parish priest of Knock, Co Mayo, went on to tell mourners at the Requiem Mass for the 67-year-old that in the light of the tragic death the community is“troubled, perhaps angry and distraught”.

As well as praying for the deceased and his relatives, Fr Gibbons offered prayers also for the other individual involved in the tragic incident at Coogue, Ballyhaunis, minutes before midnight on Tuesday.

Fr Gibbons, the chief celebrant of the Mass, was joined on the altar by Fr Martin Henry and Fr Stephen Farragher, the parish priest of Ballyhaunis. He conveyed the condolences of Fr Paul Bennett, who gave the last rites to the deceased at the scene of the shooting. Fr Gibbons said Brendan was a decent, obliging, individual.

Fondly describing him as a person who “could be out at all hours of the day or night”, Fr Gibbons continued, to chuckles from the crowded Church of St John the Baptist:

It’s no secret that ‘Brendan time’ was not exactly Greenwich mean time and his watch was adapted to a time zone that was completely different

Adrian Gildea, a nephew of the deceased, made a special mention of Brendan’s niece, Geraldine Walsh, who was on honeymoon in Tokyo when news of the tragedy broke.

“She is unable to join us today”, Mr Gildea continued but in a message home she says ‘It feels so strange that even here in Tokyo everyone knows Brendan’. “He would be thrilled to know of his global appeal.”

Mr Gildea recalled his uncle as a man who was caring, strong, humorous, a man of faith, singer, storyteller, musician, comedian, perfectionist and friend. Unfortunately, he continued, a new life for Bernard in London as a young man was cut short when he had to return home to look after his parents and run the family farm.

Vinny Kilduff, a cousin of Brendan, played traditional laments on the tin-whistle during the course of the ceremony. Úna Nolan, soloist, was joined by the Knock Parish Choir in providing musical accompaniment during the hour long ceremony.

Following Tuesday’s shooting, a man in his 80s was arrested at the scene. He was questioned at Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He was released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.