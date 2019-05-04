NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Farmer who objected to Rihanna outfit loses North Down council seat

Saturday, May 04, 2019 - 12:22 PM

A farmer who objected to how Rihanna was dressed as she filmed a music video in his field has lost his council seat.

Alan Graham, of the DUP, hit headlines across the world after intervening as the singer wore a skimpy outfit while filming a video for her 2011 hit We Found Love.

Mr Graham said at the time he did not “believe young ladies should have to take their clothes off to entertain”.

Alan Graham said Rihanna had been ‘gracious and respectful’ (DUP/PA)

But he said he had not halted the filming, adding that Rihanna had been “very gracious and respectful” when they spoke, and they had “parted company on good terms”.

Carry On and EastEnders star Barbara Windsor spoke out in support of Mr Graham’s stance, commenting at the time: “I don’t blame him. How old is he? Does he need that at his time of life, seeing Rihanna taking her top off? He doesn’t.”

Mr Graham has been a councillor on Ards and North Down Council for several terms.

He is known for his conservative views and last year objected to a proposal to light up Bangor Town Hall in the rainbow colours for a Pride event.

The DUP veteran lost his council seat on Saturday morning to Alliance Party representative Scott Wilson.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Teenager critically ill after Belfast attack

Counting resumes in Northern Ireland following local government elections

Letter to Editor: Just ticking boxes in North may bring ticking bombs

First results declared in Northern Ireland local government elections

KEYWORDS

Northern IrelandpoliticsRihanna

More in this Section

Cork GP: More deaths from superbugs than cancer by 2050

Suspended sentences for teens who had sex with autistic girl, 14

Judge overrules Tusla decision not to put troubled teen in special care

Boy loses case over treatment after Oberstown 'standoff'


Lifestyle

How to create a near-zero waste kitchen

Wine list: Just how environmentally friendly is wine?

Michelle Darmody: I never tire of the first blossoms of elderflower

The Menu: Food fairs and festivals you won't want to miss

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »