Farmer who died after being attacked by bull in Cork is named

A man in his seventies who died following an incident involving a bull on a farm in Ballinhassig, Co. Cork, has been named locally as John Reynolds.

Mr Reynolds, who was 74, of the Rising Sun in Ballinhassig sustained fatal injuries after he was attacked by a friesian bull while he was tending to cattle on Saturday evening.

He was well respected in the local community with condolences being offered by, among others, Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard.

The alarm was raised by two men who were working with the farmer. The emergency services rushed to the scene.

Mr Reynolds was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to hospital for treatment.

The incident is being treated as a tragic accident. A file will be prepared for the Cork Coroner’s Court.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will be notified in relation to the tragedy and an investigation will be launched.

This is the second incident of this type in Cork in recent weeks.

Paddy Curtin, aged 64, suffered fatal injuries on April 2 when he was attacked by a bull as he was feeding cattle on a property outside Charleville.

HSA figures revealed that, on average, a person dies in an accident on an Irish farm every three weeks.

The majority of fatal farm accidents involve incidents with livestock, accidents with machinery and falls.