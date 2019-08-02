Farmer suffers 'serious leg injuries' after being hit by lorry at beef factory protest

A farmer has been taken to hospital after being hit by a lorry at a protest at a beef factory in Co. Meath.

The accident happened this morning outside the Dawn Meats Slane facility.

The demonstrations are part of a nationwide campaign against falling beef prices.

A Garda spokesperson said: “A male pedestrian received serious leg injuries when he was struck by a truck.

"He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Investigations are ongoing.”

Co-Chairman of the Beef Plan Movement Eamon Corley saw the accident happen.

Mr Corley said: "There was a jeep coming in the opposite direction, the gardaí instructed the jeep to turn round.

"While this was happening, there was a stationary jeep that the lorry was driving by as it was proceeding up to the factory. The lorry suddenly swerved to try and avoid the jeep that was going ahead.

"He caught the farmer that was speaking in the window of the door of the other jeep. He got squashed and dragged up along the jeep by the lorry and he fell on the ground."