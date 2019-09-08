News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Farmer protests to target supermarket as beef price crises rumbles on

IFA President, Joe Healy, says it's important a resolution is found. File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 09:35 AM

Farmer protests are set to target supermarkets in an escalation of the row over beef prices.

Farmer's group, Beef Plan Movement says the "peaceful protests" will begin over the coming days, with stores such as Tesco, Dunnes and SuperValue among those likely to be picketed.

It comes as the second round of talks aimed at resolving the dispute between farmers and meat factories are due to start tomorrow.

However, retailers won't be present, despite repeated requests from farmers that they be included.

The Irish Farmers Association President has said he is "hopeful" fresh talks aimed at resolving the beef dispute will end the crisis.

Discussions are expected to resume on Monday, three weeks after the orginals talks broke down.

Farmers are calling on factories to give them a better price for their animals.

However, Meat Industry Ireland says the price they get represents the average in a tough EU market.

IFA President, Joe Healy, says it's important a resolution is found:

"There is no point going into any talks you feel there isn't a bit of hope of getting an end of the crisis that is there," he said.

"I hope that everyone comes in around the table with the same view in mind: to end the crisis (and) get farmers back to what they do best."

