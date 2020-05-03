Farmer airlifted after leg-break in Waterford quad bike accident

A farmer has been airlifted to safety after breaking his leg in a quad bike accident.

It happened earlier this afternoon near Lough Mordha in the Comeragh Mountains in Co. Waterford.

Volunteers from the South East Mountain Rescue Group and members of the man's family aided in the rescue effort.

But Liam McCabe, the rescue group's team leader, said the Coast Guard's Rescue 117 deserve high praise for their work in tricky flying conditions.

He said: "The issue today was there was no wind. It challenges the helicopter with no wind.

"It was a technically difficult rescue today and it just went really really well.

"I have to say great credit to the Rescue 117 crew. They were the right people in the right place at the right time.

"We came along and offered extra bodies to help move the casualty and secure the casualty which allowed them to get the stretcher carried out."