Farm worker, 64, dies in Cork after trailer door falls on top of him

By Olivia Kelleher
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 08:45 PM

A man in his sixties has died in a farm accident in Whitegate, Co. Cork, after a heavy door on a grain trailer fell on top of him.

The farm worker was helping to repair the trailer in a farm yard in Whitegate this afternoon when the accident occurred.

It is understood the 64-year-old man was inside the trailer welding when the door, which was being kept open with wooden stays, broke causing it to swing and fall on top of him.

Two other people who were working nearby raised the alarm.

Paramedics worked to revive the man but they were unable to save his life.

The death is being treated as a tragic accident. The body will be taken to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. The Coroner has also been informed.

The Health and Safety Authority has been contacted and a full investigation will be conducted as a matter of course. Gardai are also investigating the death.

Farmers throw air ambulance cash lifeline

