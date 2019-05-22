Farage, Gilroy and Maria Walsh among the most Googled politicians

As voters prepare to cast their ballot in tomorrow's European elections, new analysis of Google search trends has revealed the issues and personalities that have sparked the most interest ahead of polling day.

And, according to the data, Irish voters are most concerned with international topics, with Brexit the most searched topic and Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK's Brexit Party, the most searched politician.

However, the data does note that the spike in searches for Farage did follow his encounter with a protestor's milkshake earlier this week.

Farage tops the list of the most searched European election candidates ahead of Independent candidate Ben Gilroy whose campaign video of him breaking down walls with a hurley (or "hurling stick", in his own words) went viral earlier this week.

Rounding out the top five most searched candidates are former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh, who is running for Fine Gael, and outspoken candidates Gemma O'Doherty and Mick Wallace.

Frances Fitzgerald also seems to have caught the public's imagination. As well as being the seventh most searched for candidate, the most Googled question is "What age is Frances Fitzgerald?", with voters also curious to know Mark Durkan's age.

Ben Gilroy, Alice Mary Higgins and Alex White also prompted regular Google searches, with some also interested to know why people throw milkshakes at Nigel Farage.

And, as voters make up their minds before casting their ballot, a number of political topics are dominating the agenda. Brexit is the most searched topic in Ireland this week, with citizenship, immigration, United Nations, climate change, employment, unemployment, healthcare and renewable energy also among the most searched issues.