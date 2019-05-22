NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Election 2019 home
Home»ireland

Farage, Gilroy and Maria Walsh among the most Googled politicians

Former Rose of Tralee and Fine Gael MEP candidate Maria Walsh, who is among the most Googled politicians ahead of this week's vote
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 - 02:53 PM

As voters prepare to cast their ballot in tomorrow's European elections, new analysis of Google search trends has revealed the issues and personalities that have sparked the most interest ahead of polling day.

And, according to the data, Irish voters are most concerned with international topics, with Brexit the most searched topic and Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK's Brexit Party, the most searched politician.

However, the data does note that the spike in searches for Farage did follow his encounter with a protestor's milkshake earlier this week.

Farage tops the list of the most searched European election candidates ahead of Independent candidate Ben Gilroy whose campaign video of him breaking down walls with a hurley (or "hurling stick", in his own words) went viral earlier this week.

READ MORE

Watch: European election candidate's world/bizarre video has taken Twitter by storm

Rounding out the top five most searched candidates are former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh, who is running for Fine Gael, and outspoken candidates Gemma O'Doherty and Mick Wallace.

Frances Fitzgerald also seems to have caught the public's imagination. As well as being the seventh most searched for candidate, the most Googled question is "What age is Frances Fitzgerald?", with voters also curious to know Mark Durkan's age.

Ben Gilroy, Alice Mary Higgins and Alex White also prompted regular Google searches, with some also interested to know why people throw milkshakes at Nigel Farage.

And, as voters make up their minds before casting their ballot, a number of political topics are dominating the agenda. Brexit is the most searched topic in Ireland this week, with citizenship, immigration, United Nations, climate change, employment, unemployment, healthcare and renewable energy also among the most searched issues.

READ MORE

Green Party: We have 'real chance' of getting all three candidates elected in Europe

More on this topic

Defence Forces personnel voting against govt parties in protest over pay and conditions

Green Party: We have 'real chance' of getting all three candidates elected in Europe

Fine Gael says it won't be punished by voters over housing crisis

Nigel Farage, Frances Fitzgerald's age and Brexit the most common Irish Google searches for EU elections

More in this Section

Two arrested and firearm recovered in garda operation in Dublin

Family or murdered Irish man, Jason Corbett, expecting outcome of case appeal soon

72,000 women still waiting for CervicalCheck smear-test results

Gardaí investigating after shots fired in Dublin


Lifestyle

Talented Waterford hurler Seanie Barry surprised to learn he has Type 1 diabetes

From snail facials to blood moisturiser: the strangest things people have done for their skin

Thrill of the grill: 7 reds to fire-up the taste buds this barbecue season

How to make Selina Periampillai’s sunny-side-up egg, chicken and pak choi rice bowl

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »