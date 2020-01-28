News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Family worried about missing Dublin woman

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 08:04 PM

Gardaí and family members are concerned for the well-being of a woman who went missing today.

Officers in Dun Laoghaire are appealing for help to find 34-year-old Aoife Ryan.

Aoife is missing in from the Dublin 4 area since earlier today and her family are concerned for her.

She is described as being around five foot three inches tall with a thin build, brown/blonde hair and green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit with a long black woollen coat, black shoes and was carrying a small grey bag.

Aoife was last seen at Sydney Parade, Irishtown and may have travelled from there by train to the Bray area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01- 6665000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

