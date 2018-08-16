Home»Breaking News»ireland

Family who slept in Dublin Garda station 'delighted' to be offered a home

Thursday, August 16, 2018 - 11:21 AM

A homeless woman and her seven young children who slept at a Garda station has been offered accommodation by the local council.

Margaret Cash has been told a three-bedroom apartment in Dublin city will be made available to her family from Friday.

The single mother and her children have been at a the centre of national debate after photos emerged on social media of the family sleeping in Tallaght Garda Station last week.

Ms Cash, 28, had turned down emergency accommodation that had been offered to the family in Co Meath because she said it was too far away.

She said the situation had become so bad she felt compelled to highlight the family's plight.

"It has come to actually publicising your children," she said.

She told RTE Radio One's Today With Miriam programme that she felt guilty about not having a home for her children.

"I felt horrible as a mother... you feel like, why is this me?," she said. "Why it this happening to me?"

Ms Cash said she has been told she will be given a week's trial in the apartment from Friday and after that they will take it month by month.

"It's better news than what it was last week, when they were expecting me to go night by night again," Ms Cash said. "I'm really happy".

She added that her children will be over the moon.

Inner City Helping Homeless has been working as an advocate for Ms Cash.

To listen to the full interview click here.

Digital Desk & PA


KEYWORDS

Margaret CashHomelessnessMiriam O'Callaghan

More in this Section

Murdered prison officer’s son condemns bonfire including father’s name

27-year-old man killed in Westmeath crash car

Plans to make electric bikes available to Irish commuters

An Post seeking 300 voluntary redundancies and may move HQ from GPO as part of cost-cutting measures


Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

    • 15
    • 30
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 42
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »