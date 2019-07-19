News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Family who claimed 'catalogue of errors' led death of father settle case with hospital

By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 02:13 PM

The family of an 88-year old man who died thirteen days after he was admitted to Sligo General Hospital has settled a High Court over his death.

Doireann O’Mahony BL told the court it was their case there was a “catalogue of errors” in the care provided to John McGowan of Drumcliffe, Co Sligo.

She said the pensioner was very fit and healthy and still driving his own car and had a farm before his admission to hospital.

Mr McGowan was admitted to Sligo General on April 6, 2015 where is is alleged his admission assessment only focused on a knee complaint. It is claimed the elderly man's kidney function was very impaired but alleged poor monitoring of his renal condition and hydration status allegedly allowed his condition to worsen. There was.,it is alleged no appreciation that sepsis other than the knee may have been present.

John McGowan’s renal failure and pneumonia it was claimed were allegedly not treated for eight days after his admission and when it was eventually treated, his condition did not respond and he died in April 19,2015.

Ms O’Mahony told the court liability was at issue in the case. It was their side’s claim had Mr McGowan’s sepsis and renal failure been identified and treated appropriately from admission Mr McGowan a father of seven and a grandfather of nineteen would not have died.

Mr McGowan’s daughter, Caroline Mullarkey, Silverhill, Ballinfull, Co Sligo had sued the HSE for nervous shock over the death of her father.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure Mr McGowan had an adequate admission assessment. There was it was alleged a sole focus on the elderly man’s knee despite his multiple conditions.

There was also, it was claimed an alleged failure to appreciate that sepsis other than the knee may have been present.

Ms Mullarkey, it was contended suffered a severe shock when she was advised of the death of her father. She had been extremely shocked by her father’s rapid deterioration and could not believe what was happening.

She claimed she suffered nightmares after her father’s death.

It was claimed that the ward at the Sligo hospital where Mr McGowan had a bed was allegedly chaotic and communication was poor.

At a meeting in June 2015, it was claimed regret was expressed to Mr McGowan’s family that the hospital did not have a orthogeriatric consultant post at the time .

All the claims were denied.

Approving the settlement the details of which are confidential, Mr Justice Kevin Cross offered his sympathy to the McGowan family.

