Family 'very worried' after 67-year-old mother goes missing from school reunion in Cork

Frankie with her grandson.
By Olivia Kelleher
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 10:58 AM

Close to 200 people are today searching for a missing 67-year-old mother-of-four who vanished at the weekend having attended a school reunion.

Frankie Devlin has been missing from Garryvoe, Co Cork, since around 10.45pm on Saturday. She attended a function at the Garryvoe Hotel and has not been seen since.

Her son Killian says his mother was captured on CCTV shortly before 11pm but what happened afterwards remains a mystery.

Killian said: "My mum is extremely predictable in what she does. She gets up at the same time and has her dinner at the same time. She loves her car boot sales and her matches. Car boot sales are like a religion to her.

Nothing like this has ever happened before and we are very worried. There hasn't been a bag, a shoe or an earring found.

"It is as if she has vanished off the face of the earth."

Killian said he is overwhelmed by the support of locals, the gardaí, the Coast guard and Cork City Missing Persons who have searched for his mother amid inclement weather conditions.

He said: "Just people even giving you a pat on the back is such comfort. Last night I put a notice up on Facebook that we would be searching for her today and so many people have turned out.

"We just don't know what has happened. It has gone from an innocent thing like a school reunion to this.

"People are fantastic though. I can't thank people enough. Cork's Red FM have been amazing in getting out the word."

Mr Devlin lives in Dublin but he travelled to Cork at the weekend to get the family home winter ready.

He said: "I came down from Dublin to sort the chimney. She (Frankie) loves her blocks. She loves her her little small fire. She wasn't at home but I didn't think anything of it. I thought she was probably at a match or a car boot sale.

"Then my sister called and asked where she was. We don't understand. I can't believe it.

"With every gust of wind I think it is a knock on the door. With every car passing I think there is word. It is a living nightmare."

Killian says his mother is afraid of water as she nearly drowned as a child so he doesn't believe that she would have entered the sea. However, all of the volunteers are combing the beaches as a precautionary measure.

Gardaí are searching with sniffer dogs whilst the Cork City Missing Persons are equipped with cadaver dogs.

Mrs Devlin's three daughters and her son Killian are desperate for information that will lead to the discovery of her whereabouts. Killian said no information should be considered too small in terms of finding his mother.

"She has to be somewhere. She didn't just vanish. If anyone has information ..even check your outhouses... we would really appreciate it. She is a chatty outgoing person. We don't know what has happened. Nothing like this has ever happened before."

Frankie Devlin is described as being five foot eight inches tall with a slim build, blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black dress, black top with a red and black jacket.

A garda spokesman said in a statement that they are concerned for her welfare.

"Frankie may present confused or distressed. There was considerable traffic in the Garryvoe area on this night and Gardaí are appealing for any motorists travelling on or after 10.45pm who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

"As there is a large number of mobile homes and holiday homes in the area, Gardaí are asking owners of any unoccupied holiday homes in the area to arrange to have their property inspected and contact Gardaí."

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

