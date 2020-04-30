Family 'very concerned' for welfare of man, 35, missing from Clare

Gardaí in Clare are seeking the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old missing from Clare.

Michael Healy was last seen in the Doolin area on Tuesday, April 28.

Michael is described as being 5’10” with a stocky build.

He has brown hair, a beard and also wears glasses.

When last seen, Michael was wearing a dark (charcoal colour) knee-length jacket, a white shirt with a red stripe, blue jeans and blue Asics runners with white soles.

He was also carrying a black backpack.

Michael’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.