Family 'very concerned' for man missing for nearly three weeks

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 08:50 PM

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for help to find a missing man from Dublin.

Officers are searching for 50-year-old Keith Dalton from Cherryfield Avenue, Walkinstown, Dublin 12, who was last seen on Wednesday, December 18.

Keith is described as being five foot four inches tall with a slight build and short grey hair. He also has a recently grown short grey beard.

When last seen he was wearing a black leather jacket, dark jeans and black runners.

Keith’s family and investigating Gardaí are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Keith or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01-666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

TOPIC: Missing people

