Family syndicate collect Lotto cheque of over €10 million

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 29, 2019 - 06:08 PM

A large family syndicate from Dublin have collected a lotto jackpot cheque for €10.2 million.

The happy group, who are keeping the win private, bought the ticket in Spar on O'Connell Street on February 23rd.

“This is a fantastic day for our family. We are thrilled at this win and at the fact that it can be shared amongst us all. It will be life-changing,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“I watched the Lotto draw live on the Saturday night and wrote down the winning numbers. On Sunday morning I got the ticket and checked the numbers.

"I couldn’t believe it, so I double checked on teletext. I still wasn’t convinced so I rang one of the family and got them to check the numbers. We were all numb!”

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, congratulated the family on the biggest Lotto Jackpot win in two years. “We are thrilled for this family and it is great to see the excitement in the National Lottery winners room. The jackpot had not rolled to over €10 million since early in 2017.”

