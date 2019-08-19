Family 'speechless' as hundreds of truck drivers form guard of honour at colleague's funeral

A son of a man who died in a workplace accident at Dublin Port has said his family were “speechless” after hundreds of truck drivers formed a guard of honour at his funeral following an emotional appeal.

Father-of-four Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Collier, a truck driver from Swords and Raheny died last Wednesday when struck by an empty handler, according to his son Darragh.

Mr Collier worked for a family run transport company based in north Dublin. Darragh said his father, “died doing the same thing he did every day to make a living.”

The popular man was found with fatal injuries at around 10.30am on Wednesday and two separate investigations - one being conducted by the gardaí and the other the Health and Safety Authority - are continuing into his death.

His funeral Mass was held on Saturday at St Finian's Church, River Valley, Swords with his burial being held at Dardistown Cemetry.

He is survived by his wife Trisha, sons Sean, Conor, Darragh and Cillian, his parents Mary and Tom, his brothers Eamonn, Tony, Cathal and sister Selena.

Mr Collier’s death is the eighth this year involving port and dock workers.

Darragh revealed what the turnout of trucks close to Dublin Airport at his father’s funeral meant to him and his family on the Facebook page, Irish Rigs.

He said: "Well to say me and the family were speechless as we came over the bend in the road to see all them trucks is an understatement. I would (like) to say thank you to everyone who took part in it but that just simply wouldn’t be enough.

He would have been so happy to see all of that and he got the send-off he deserved. The truck community bond is one that honestly can’t be topped and (you all) are by far the nicest bunch of people I’ve ever met.

"As a son to Nicky it honestly made me so proud to say he was my father hearing all the stories about him. Thanks so much everybody from the Collier and Dunne family for what you all did we really appreciated it.”

He added: "Growing up that man got me to share the passion for trucks he (had) and we’d have endless talks about them.

"Trucks were his life. My Dad was killed down in Dublin port doing the same thing (he) use to do for a living everyday driving his truck. He was getting loaded when he got struck by an empty handler and died at the scene."

The Siptu trade union, has called for improved protection for dock workers.