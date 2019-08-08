News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Family rescued from boat after it ran aground and started taking on water

Family rescued from boat after it ran aground and started taking on water
File image
By Pat Flynn
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 06:52 AM

Two adults and a child had to be rescued from a boat on Lough Derg after it ran aground and began to take on water.

The Irish Coast Guard was alerted shortly after 6pm last night when the occupants reported their vessel had run onto a rocky shoal near Terryglass in Co Tipperary at the northern end of the lake.

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was alerted and launched at 18.23. The volunteer crew raced to the scene where they found that the boat had sustained damage to its hull and was taking on water.

The two adults and child on board the craft were evacuated to the safety of the lifeboat and removed from immediate danger to nearby Terryglass harbour.

The lifeboat crew then set up a salvage pump to remove water from the hull before setting up a tow line. The lifeboat eased the boat from the rocks and took it on tow to Terryglass harbour.

On Tuesday, the Lough Derg lifeboat crew rescued a family after the propellers on their cruiser became fouled by ropes.

The occupants were unharmed and their vessel was taken under tow to Dromineer Harbour were it was safely tied alongside despite challenging weather conditions.

Also on Tuesday, the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard responded to another incident on the lake.

The volunteer crew responded to a report of a cruise boat drifting without power but later found that the vessel was taking on water which flooded the engine compartment.

The boat and its two occupants were towed to safety.

READ MORE

'My world just stopped': Corkman facing US deportation to cite John Lennon case in defence

More on this topic

Two rescued off the coast of Donegal Two rescued off the coast of Donegal

Two people and a dog rescued after yacht reportedly catches fireTwo people and a dog rescued after yacht reportedly catches fire

Baltimore lifeboat crew rescue windsurfer who was close to rocks in force 5 windBaltimore lifeboat crew rescue windsurfer who was close to rocks in force 5 wind

Man rescued from 30-foot yacht off Cork coast Man rescued from 30-foot yacht off Cork coast

TOPIC: RNLI

More in this Section

Varadkar: Drop red lines and then we can talk about new Brexit dealVaradkar: Drop red lines and then we can talk about new Brexit deal

No case against ex-minister on abuse claims, says DPPNo case against ex-minister on abuse claims, says DPP

4,000 ‘kept in dark’ on CervicalCheck4,000 ‘kept in dark’ on CervicalCheck

‘No deal means Brexit is forever’‘No deal means Brexit is forever’


Lifestyle

The prospect of life on Mars made the front page of the Cork Examiner 50 years ago.August 8, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »