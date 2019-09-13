Family outraged after compassionate access given to Olivia Dunlea's killer

The sister of a murdered mother of three who incurred multiple stabbings and was left to die in a burning house has expressed disgust after her killer was granted compassionate release from prison to visit the grave of a relative.

Forty two year Darren Murphy from Passage West, Co Cork was sentenced to life in prison last year after he was convicted of the murder in 2013 of much-loved pre school teacher Olivia Dunlea.

Anne Dunlea, a sister of the victim, told the Neil Prendeville show on Cork’s Red FM , that she was outraged when she heard that Mr Murphy had received compassionate release from Cork Prison.

"It is very upsetting - we just cannot believe it. The shock and the anger we feel in unreal," she said.

"We were contacted last weekend to say he was being given compassionate to visit the grave of a relative in Passage West. The only deaths we know of were his parents - one died at the beginning of the last trial. Before that, another one had passed away."

"They (Irish Prison Service) let us know he was getting compassionate leave and we contacted them back saying we were not one bit happy. We were actually disgusted."

"The word that upset us most was compassionate. Where was the compassion shown to Olivia when she was brutally murdered? "

Darren Murphy

Anne says there was no compassion shown to her sister who had a beautiful spirit and brought light to the lives of all those she touched.

"We knew nothing about it but, as you can imagine, we are horrified," Ann said.

"Where is the justice? He took her life - he took her from her three young children but he has entitlements? Where was the compassion for her?"

Darren Murphy killed Olivia in her home in Passage West, Co Cork and set fire to the house in a bid to conceal his crime. Tragically, Olivia had to be identified from dental records.

"We got no goodbyes - we got to say goodbye to Olivia by looking at a framed photo of her on her coffin," Anne said..

"All he did from the very beginning was lie. I was outside the house that night and he was there crying - crying crocodile tears. And then to put us through the agony of three trials?

"He has appealed the last trial and we are in limbo again. Then he has the cheek to apply for compassionate release?"

"There is no justice in this country. I would love to sit down with the Minister for Justice and talk about this and what families go through. Olivia got absolutely no justice. We are worried for her children and what they have to go through. They live every single day without their mother because of him."

"No one ever knocked on their door to say what their rights are...They lost every single thing that night - their mother and every possession they had."

Murphy was convicted by a Central Criminal Court jury sitting in Cork of the murder of Ms Dunlea. He was given a mandatory life sentence.

Murphy had admitted the manslaughter of Ms Dunlea. However, he denied the murder of Olivia whose body was found in her burning home at Pembroke Crescent, Passage West, Cork on February 17 2013.

Mr Murphy and Ms Dunlea had only been dating for a short period before her death.

Shockingly Olivia (36) was still alive when her home was set on fire by Murphy. Fortunately her children were staying with relatives that night.

Mr Murphy went on trial on three occasions before being convicted of murder.

Olivia Dunlea was stabbed six times by her killer.

Tom Creed, SC for the prosecution in last year’s trial, said that a post-mortem examination indicated that Ms Dunlea was still alive when the fire in her bedroom was started.

"It would appear she was still alive when the fire started."

"Her (the pathologist's) opinion is that Ms Dunlea was incapacitated by the knife wound to the back of her neck."

Murphy had set fire to the quilt on her bed and left her to die. He also set fire to the kitchen table.

Ms Dunlea had gone for a quiet drink in the Rochestown Inn in Cork city with Darren Murphy the night before her death. The pair got a taxi back to her home shortly after midnight.

Neighbours spotted a fire at Ms Dunlea's home a short time later and raised the alarm.

Murphy had left the house at this point. However, he drove back to the house and acted like a concerned boyfriend crying and lamenting at the situation.

He kept shouting: "This is my girlfriend's house."

Murphy also kept trying to ring Ms Dunlea's mobile phone, explaining he wanted to figure out where she was.