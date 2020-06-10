Family of stab victim distance themselves from online fundraiser

The family of a teenager who was assaulted and stabbed in Cork at the weekend have distanced themselves from an online fundraising campaign which has been shut down after it was linked to vile racist rhetoric.

Sources close to the family of the Carrigaline teenager who is continuing his recovery at home after Saturday’s attack said the fundraising drive on GoFundMe, which raised €6,000 before the account was suspended by the global online crowdfunding platform, was set up without their knowledge.

They also said they have had no contact from the people who set it up despite claims yesterday by the operator of an anonymous Twitter account who had been promoting it that they hoped to be in contact with the family by yesterday afternoon.

GoFundMe declined to explain why it had moved to suspend the account’s fundraising activity. But in a statement, a spokesman for the firm’s Irish operation said: “GoFundMe remains in control of the funds and we're working to get them to the family of the injured boy."

The teenager was attacked in the Waterpark area of the town on Saturday night. An element of the assault was recorded on a mobile phone and the footage was shared online, sparking outrage.

Despite pleas for it not to be shared, several online social media accounts - many anonymous and troll accounts - as well as some far-right accounts based overseas, urged their followers to use the assault and the video clip to “control the narrative”.

The incident and clip triggered a wave of racist commentary despite confirmation from friends of the injured boy that the attack had nothing to do with race.

The GoFundMe account was set up within hours of the attack and was promoted online by several individuals, including one of those anonymous social media accounts.

Those promoting it claimed that they had been in contact with friends of the injured party and that the money raised would be donated to his family. They repeated those assertions several times in recent days.

But it is understood that when GoFundMe became aware of the disturbing narrative swirling around the fundraising activity, it moved quickly to suspend the account and asked those who had set it up to provide specific details.

The company asked them to identify themselves and their connection to the intended beneficiaries, it asked for a clear explanation about how the money was going to be spent, and for a clear withdrawal plan explaining how the money would get from the campaign to the intended beneficiary.

It was not clear last night whether answers to any of those questions were provided.

One of the named individuals linked to the fundraising campaign did not respond to a request from the Irish Examiner to comment.

A teenager, 17, was brought before Cork District Court on Monday and charged with assault and robbery. He cannot be named because he is a juvenile.