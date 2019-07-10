Family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack to meet Garda Commissioner

The family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack will meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris later to get answers over his killing.

Mr Stack, who worked at Portlaoise prison, was shot in the neck by the IRA in Dublin in 1983 and died 18 months later.

His son, Austin, has previously accused the Gardaí of frustrating the inquiry into his murder.

He claims a past report by the serious crime review team found 194 errors in the original investigation, and that a final report is now before the commissioner.

Austin said that at today's meeting, he wants the latest details of the garda investigation and an apology from the commissioner over the way it was handled.

"We want answers as to why the investigation has been mishandled in such a manner and why one element of An Garda Síochána is not cooperation with another," said Austin.

"And obviously we will also be looking for a sincere, genuine and very, I suppose, heartfelt apology if the Commissioner is prepared to give it to us, for that mishandling of the case."