News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack to meet Garda Commissioner

Family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack to meet Garda Commissioner
Brian Stack
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 06:51 AM

The family of murdered prison officer Brian Stack will meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris later to get answers over his killing.

Mr Stack, who worked at Portlaoise prison, was shot in the neck by the IRA in Dublin in 1983 and died 18 months later.

His son, Austin, has previously accused the Gardaí of frustrating the inquiry into his murder.

He claims a past report by the serious crime review team found 194 errors in the original investigation, and that a final report is now before the commissioner.

Austin said that at today's meeting, he wants the latest details of the garda investigation and an apology from the commissioner over the way it was handled.

"We want answers as to why the investigation has been mishandled in such a manner and why one element of An Garda Síochána is not cooperation with another," said Austin.

"And obviously we will also be looking for a sincere, genuine and very, I suppose, heartfelt apology if the Commissioner is prepared to give it to us, for that mishandling of the case."

READ MORE

Watch the moment a gender reveal stunt goes dangerously wrong

More on this topic

LMC Group creating 200 jobs in TipperaryLMC Group creating 200 jobs in Tipperary

Twenty-three people rescued from sinking vessel off coast of WalesTwenty-three people rescued from sinking vessel off coast of Wales

Cost of on-street parking in Dublin set for increaseCost of on-street parking in Dublin set for increase

65 people to lose jobs with Coca-Cola in Drogheda65 people to lose jobs with Coca-Cola in Drogheda

More in this Section

NI campaigners toast landmark milestone in bid to secure same-sex marriageNI campaigners toast landmark milestone in bid to secure same-sex marriage

Bill passes to allow council of judges to set fixed sentencing guidelines and court awardsBill passes to allow council of judges to set fixed sentencing guidelines and court awards

Gardaí ask for help to find missing Sligo teenager thought to have gone to DublinGardaí ask for help to find missing Sligo teenager thought to have gone to Dublin

Gardaí appeal for information on public order incident at Dublin nightclubGardaí appeal for information on public order incident at Dublin nightclub


Lifestyle

Muriel Pate, medication safety specialist pharmacist, HSE National Quality ImprovementWorking Life: Muriel Pate, medication safety specialist pharmacist

I have been on antidepressants since I was 20. They have definitely helped with my mental health for the past eight years, but there is a downside: I have zero libido. Until now, this hasn’t been a problem, but I’ve met a man I want to have a fulfilling relationship with — and that includes sex. How do I get my desire back?I’ve lost my libido due to antidepressants

Don’t stress about baggage charges for your week in the sun this summer. Pare back your holiday wardrobe to the bare essentials and fill that carry on with a few versatile but stylish, wear-anywhere-wonders that you know you’ll reach for day after day. This is your ten-point, ten-kilo packing plan for perfect holiday style! Carolyn Moore reports.Packing perfect summer style it into a 10kg carry-on

Luxury fashion retailer Brown Thomas showcased its autumn/winter 19 collections at the Examination Hall in Trinity College, Dublin, flanked by ornamental pilasters and imposing whole-length portraits of Queen Elizabeth and eminent alumni. The message of the 90-look show was clear – gutsy glamour is top of the new season curriculum.Gutsy glamour on show as Brown Thomas airs its autumn/winter 19 collections

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »