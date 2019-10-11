News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Family of murdered Irish dance champion still waiting for justice
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 12:53 PM

The family of an Irish dance champion who was murdered in London say they're still waiting for justice.

Adrian Murphy (43) was found raped and murdered in an apartment where he was house-sitting in London on June 4 last.

He's believed to have been killed by a man he met through Grindr, a gay dating app.

His death was linked to a rape that occurred in the same area under similar circumstances on May 30.

Two people were arrested in the wake of Mr Murphy’s death but were since released without charge.

In an interview with the Irish Sun newspaper, Adrian's sister Majella said the family is still waiting for justice and that their hearts are broken.

Over four months on, the London Metropolitan police has said there has been "nothing further" in the investigation.

Mr Murphy, a native of Co Kilkenny, was a seven-time All-Ireland Irish dancing champion. He produced and choreographed numerous Irish dance shows.

