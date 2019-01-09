Family of murdered detective Adrian Donohoe awarded €1.3m damages

The family of murdered Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, shot five years ago while on armed escort duty near the border, has been awarded €1.3m damages for personal injury against the State.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey, who deals with garda compensation matters in the High Court, was asked to approve the negotiated settlement because of the involvement in the proceedings of the late Det Gda Donohoe’s son and daughter, aged 11 and 12.

The action was taken against the minister for public expenditure and reform by Det Gda Donohoe’s widow, former garda Caroline Deloughrey, who has retired on health grounds from the force since the death of her husband.

Ms Deloughrey, a native of Co Clare, met her husband at the Garda Training College, Templemore, Co Tipperary. She had worked with the Garda National Immigration Bureau in Dundalk Garda Station to which her 41-year-old husband had also been attached.

Det Gda Donohoe had been on armed escort duty with a colleague at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013, when he was fatally shot. He was granted a State funeral and was posthumously awarded a Scott Medal for Bravery.

Ms Deloughrey’s application for compensation for herself and the couple’s children was led by former attorney general Eoghan Fitzsimons and barrister Eamonn M J Coffey, who appeared with the family solicitors James McGuill and Company.

Micheál Ó Scanaill , with counsel Joseph O’Sullivan, together with the State Solicitor’s Office, handled settlement negotiations over the past year on behalf of the minister for public expenditure and reform.

Judge Twomey was told it had been agreed by the legal representatives of Det Gda Donohoe’s surviving family members that Ms Deloughrey would receive a settlement of €970,000, with the remainder of the award being divided almost equally between her two children but slightly in favour of the younger child.

Mr Ó Scanaill told the Garda Compensation High Court public hearing that the minister had agreed that whatever formula of division of the overall award the family came up with was acceptable to the State and that the children’s shares would be lodged in court funds until they are 18. The €970,000 would be paid out to Ms Deloughrey.

Co Armagh man Aaron Brady, aged 28, of New Rd, Crossmaglen, has been charged with the capital murder of Det Gda Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union on January 25, 2013.

Garda Detective Inspector Pat Marry, in evidence during a District Court hearing last year, told Judge John Coughlan that when he charged Mr Brady he had replied: “I strongly deny any involvement in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.”

Mr Brady’s defence team, led by Michael O’Higgins, has already been served with a four-volume book of evidence.

Prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan has told Mr Justice Michael White that the Central Criminal Court trial was expected to take between six and eight weeks.

Judge White set October 8 as the commencement date for the trial.