Family of murdered Cork man begin campaign to raise funds for the homeless

The family of a man who was found decapitated and with his arms removed in Cork city last weekend have set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for Cork Simon Community.

Relatives of Francis "Frankie" Dunne who was found dead in a derelict house in Boreenmanna Road in Cork city last Saturday say that he was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many in his native city. They spoke honestly of the demons he faced.

"He had succumbed to a life of alcohol dependence many years ago, he lost a lot in his life, but he never lost his family's support or love. Every member of his family and large circle of friends at some point through the years have held him up, fed him, or sometimes just sat with him listening to his rambling chat or singing of rebel songs and just falling asleep. That was simply him; a kind gentle man but yes, an alcoholic."

His loved ones stress that Frankie had many friends on the streets.

"He had another family that he loved too, that family were his friends living in tents, homeless shelters or on the streets of his city Cork. They were their own community of friends and comrades but without a front door of their own or even a mattress to lay down on at times, people whom an empty derelict house seemed like a safe place to have few drinks, a sing song and lay down out of cold."

Frankie's family say they hope to raise money for Simon to assist the homeless community in the city.

As Frankie's family we hope no else ever has to suffer the horrendous nightmare of what Frankie endured in the final hours of his life. No-one should be left so vulnerable on our streets. No-one should be beaten or murdered because they find themselves helpless due to alcoholism or for any other reason.

"As a thank you to the amazing work of the Simon community us as a family are hoping people will help us in our donation plea to people who were Frankie’s ‘other’ family. Please give what you can. Every penny counts. All the monies raised will go directly to Cork Simon Community and also Caring for Corks Homeless group."

The Dunne family also thanked friends and neighbours who have been a "pillar of support" for the family at this horrendous time.

Meanwhile, Catriona Twomey from Cork Penny Dinners, a charity which feeds the homeless, has called on the government to take action to ensure the safety and welfare of homeless people.

Ms Twomey was acquainted with Frankie for many years.

"I have known him for over thirty years. He didn't hurt anybody. He was gentle. He was liked by everybody and loved by his family. He was harmless. It has brought pain and hurt to his family, pain and hurt to his friends. Even his old school friends are heartbroken."

A woman called Hilary O'Neill also called Cork's 96FM to remember Frankie as a gentle man who was like a father to her when she experienced homelessness.

Frankie Dunne

Mr Dunne (64) was residing in a Cork Simon Community run assisted living centre for the homeless at Boreenmanna Road on Cork's southside which houses eleven people at any time and is fully staffed.

He had lived in the assisting living centre for a few months.

A postmortem carried out at Cork University Hospital has confirmed that Mr Dunne was murdered.The results of the postmortem have not been released for operational reasons. It is one of the most gruesome killings the city has seen with the body being found decapitated and with both arms missing.

Mr Dunne was originally from Churchfield on the northside of Cork city. Investigating gardaí had to use his fingerprints to identify him as his injuries were so severe.

Gardaí have urged witnesses or persons with information about the murder to come forward.

The body of the deceased was found at Castlegreine House at 4pm on Saturday by a neighbour out looking for a missing cat. The remains were found in the rear of the boarded up period house in Blackrock in Cork city. The body was naked and under a bush. The arms and head were subsequently recovered at another part of the property. It is understood the body may have been at the scene for a few days.

Gardaí want to speak to motorists, drivers with dash cams, pedestrians and locals in the area since December 25 and who may have seen activity near the property involved.

An incident room has been set up at Anglesea Street Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed. A full investigation team has also been assembled.

It is not known if the man was killed at the scene or if his body was disposed of on the grounds of the two-storey detached period house which dates back to the 1890s. Several lines of investigation are being followed. Funeral arrangements have as yet to be finalised. The body will be released to the family in the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

You can find the Go Fund Me here.