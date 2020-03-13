News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Family of murder victim Cameron Blair eager for sentence hearing to be in Cork after teenager pleads guilty

Cameron Blair. Pic: Gerard McCarthy.
By Alison O’Riordan
Friday, March 13, 2020 - 01:14 PM

A teenage boy has admitted murdering 20-year-old college student Cameron Blair in Co. Cork earlier this year.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court today.

He was charged with murdering Mr Blair on Bandon Road in Co. Cork on January 16 last. Dressed in a grey shirt and black trousers, he stood and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Mr Blair was a native of Ballinascarthy in west Cork and a second-year chemical engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology.

He died at Cork University Hospital on January 16 after being stabbed in the neck while attending a student party at a house in Cork city.

Brendan Grehan SC, defending, said his client was present in court with his father and two of his aunts.

Following the boy's arraignment, Anne Rowland SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) asked the court to remand the accused man in custody to Oberstown Children Detention Centre and direct the preparation of a probation report. He can only be remanded in custody for 28 days and these are "uncertain times", she added.

Ms Rowland asked for liberty to mention the matter between now and the next date and said this may have to be done by video link.

Mr Grehan said he did not think any psychiatric issues arose in the case but thought it would be useful to have a psychological report.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said he was conscious of the "time factor" involved and put the matter in for April 3 at 2pm. The judge said he was hopeful that progress could be made on that date.

The court also heard that there will be victim impact evidence on April 3 and it will take two hours.

Ms Rowland said the deceased's family were extremely anxious that, if at all possible, the sentence hearing could be dealt with in Cork.

In reply, Mr Grehan said in any other circumstances there would be no difficulty but pointed out that the Central Criminal Court have stopped hearings in Cork.

The judge agreed with the defence barrister and said it was a "rapidly moving" situation and a colleague had been due to travel to Cork but "all of these plans had been set aside by reason of the Government's direction".

The matter would take place in the Central Criminal Court in Dublin and the case would be heard on that day if the matter was ready to proceed, he explained.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott directed that the boy continue to be detained at Oberstown Children Detention Centre until April 3, when a psychological assessment and probation report will be made available to the court.

