Family of missing Nóra offer €10k rewards to find 'precious' daughter

"She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking."

These were the desperate words of Meabh Quoirin, the mother of missing teenager Nóra, as she announced that the family is now offering a reward of more than €10,000 for any information that leads to the return of the 15-year-old.

As the search for the vulnerable teenager enters its second week, a Belfast-based business has anonymously donated a reward of 50,000 Malaysian ringgit - approximately €10,630 or £9,800 sterling - in the hope of encouraging anyone with new information to come forward.

Nóra, the 15-year-old daughter of an Irish-French couple that lives in London, was reported missing on Sunday, August 4. She has special needs and her family insists that she would not have wandered off alone. Ms Quoirin said: "Nóra is our first child. She has been vulnerable since the day she was born. She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking. We are appealing to anyone who has information about Nóra to help us find her."

"The police have been working extremely hard to bring Nóra home. In order to help their investigation, we have decided to offer a reward: 50,000R has been donated by an anonymous Belfast-based business for any information that directly helps us to find Nóra. If you have any information at all, please call the police hotline here on 01112285058 or email ops@lbtrust.org from outside Malaysia."

There are now more than 350 people involved in the search, with Malaysian authorities warning that heavy rain is affecting the search in the thick jungle that surrounds the holiday resort that the family is staying in.

Malaysian authorities have also confirmed that they are being supported by An Garda Síochána, as well as officials from the UK's National Crime Agency and Scotland Yard in their search. At a press conference, Malaysian police confirmed that officers from Ireland, Britain and France are in the country helping authorities with their investigation, but did not specify what kind of support they are giving.

Malaysian police set up a new hotline over the weekend, while voluntary hikers also joined the search for Nóra, who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly and has special needs. The Associated Press reported that a Malaysian shaman has joined in the search, adding that police released a video showing a shaman wearing a white skullcap performing rituals in the forest.

Nóra's parents, Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, thanked those involved in looking for her. "You have given up your time especially at a special festival time," said Ms Quoirin, referring to Hari Raya Haji, the Islamic 'festival of sacrifice' celebrations.

In a video broadcast on local media, she added: "We want to say thank you to each and every one of you. We know you're searching night and day for Nóra. We see you working so hard and also praying with us and being with us."

The family has said they remain hopeful after police leading the investigation refused to rule out a "criminal element".

Meanwhile, online fundraising campaigns have now drawn donations of more than €100,000 to support search efforts. Nóra's aunt set up on an online fundraising page in the aftermath of her disappearance. The page has already collected more than £92,000. A second campaign has been set up by Nóra's uncle to collect money in euro. It has already surpassed €15,000.

The money from both campaigns has been pledged to cover any costs incurred by the family during the course of the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lucie Blackman Trust intelligence on ops@lbtrust.org or +44 800 098 8485.