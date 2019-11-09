News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Family of missing man, 69, concerned as gardaí issue appeal

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 09, 2019 - 08:46 AM

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a man missing from Dublin.

David Carry, 69, has been missing from his home in Casement Villas, Kill Avenue, Dun Laoghaire since Friday.

David was last seen at around 2pm yesterday on the N11 beside Dunnes Stores.

David is around 5'5" in height, with grey hair and walks with a limp.

When last seen he was wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

Gardaí said that David's family are concerned for him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire on 01 - 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

TOPIC: Missing people

