Family of missing Galway man 'concerned' for his wellbeing

Monday, February 04, 2019 - 04:36 PM

Gardaí in Galway are appealing for help to find a man missing since Saturday.

26-year-old Roland Mitchell from Fr Griffin Road, Galway, was last seen at 7pm on Saturday and was reported missing by his family who are concerned for his wellbeing.

Roland Mitchell.

He is described as five foot 11 inches tall, of slight build with brown/sandy hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black denim jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station 091 576257 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


