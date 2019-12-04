News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Family of missing Dublin couple believed to be murdered 'just want their bodies back'

Family of missing Dublin couple believed to be murdered 'just want their bodies back'
Anastasija Varslavane and Willie Maughan.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 04:24 PM

The family of a missing Dublin couple, believed to have been murdered, have said they just want their bodies back.

Willie Maughan, 35-years-old, and his 21-year-old girlfriend Ana Varslavane were last seen in Co Meath in April, 2015.

Their families were remembering them at an event to mark National Missing Persons Day in Dublin today.

Willie's father, Tom, said they come every year to be around people in the same situation.

He said: "We come here and we get comfort off other people, talking to other people in the same situations as ourselves.

"If we got the bodies back, it'd give us a bit of closure because I'm 65, my wife's not far behind me, how many years have we left?

"It'd be a sad day when family members are gone and still didn't find closure for their sons or their kids, you know?"

READ MORE

Dara Murphy's expenses will not be investigated, after resignation

More on this topic

Gardaí 'very concerned' for missing 75-year-old manGardaí 'very concerned' for missing 75-year-old man

Campaign to raise awareness of country's missing persons launched in Dublin and CorkCampaign to raise awareness of country's missing persons launched in Dublin and Cork

Relatives of missing persons urged to give DNA to help identify bodiesRelatives of missing persons urged to give DNA to help identify bodies

Gardaí seek help locating teen missing from Dublin since OctoberGardaí seek help locating teen missing from Dublin since October


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Protestors gather outside Leinster House against 'modest proposal' on bingo prize moneyProtestors gather outside Leinster House against 'modest proposal' on bingo prize money

Number of patients waiting for hospital beds stays above 550Number of patients waiting for hospital beds stays above 550

Expats study ranks Dublin last out of 82 cities for housingExpats study ranks Dublin last out of 82 cities for housing

Nurses take industrial action in Northern Ireland over payNurses take industrial action in Northern Ireland over pay


Lifestyle

We experience the thrilling Rise Of The Resistance at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida before the ride opens officially to the public.10 things you need to know about the biggest Star Wars attraction in the galaxy

It has antibacterial and antioxidant properties – no wonder Winnie the Pooh loves it so much.This is how honey can be good for your whole body

The First Lady wore a bright yellow cape during a visit to Buckingham Palace.People are confused by Melania Trump’s love of capes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there's a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays' vibes man.Happy Mondays rolled back the years on a cheery Tuesday in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »