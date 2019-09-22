News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Family of missing 21-year-old from Dublin 'very concerned for her wellbeing'

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 06:31 PM

Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire are appealing for help in locating a missing 21-year-old woman.

Shauna Mullins is missing from her home in O'Rourke Park, Sallynoggin.

She was last seen at around 8pm on Friday.

She is described as being 5'5" in height, with a slim build. She has brown hair and blonde highlights.

She also has tattoos on her both of her arms.

It is unknown what Shauna was wearing when she went missing. She is known to frequent the city centre.

Shauna's family are very concerned for her wellbeing and are seeking assistance in tracing her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01-6665000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

