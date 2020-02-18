News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Family of man killed in 1976 given reality check by judge after demanding probes

By Press Association
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 02:30 PM

A judge has said “reality needs to enter the picture” amid a call by Seamus Ludlow’s family for the State to set up two commissions of investigation into his murder more than 40 years ago.

The family of Co Louth forestry worker Seamus Ludlow was before the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

The family is seeking two commissions of investigation into his murder and the handling of the investigation.

The commissions were promised by an Oireachtas committee and recommended by the Barron Report a number of years ago, however successive ministers of justice have refused to implement them.

Mr Ludlow, 47, was a forestry worker shot dead by loyalists on his way home from a pub in Dundalk, Co Louth in 1976.

His family has long maintained that Mr Ludlow was an innocent victim of a loyalist death squad comprising Red Hand Commando operatives and two members of the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) who travelled from Northern Ireland across the border to commit the murder.

The RUC told the gardaí in 1979 the names of four loyalists it suspected of being involved in Mr Ludlow’s killing but the information was not pursued at the time.

In 1998, four named suspects were arrested and questioned by the RUC and two of the men allegedly made confessions about their involvement in the murder.

The family also believes gardai were complicit in spreading false rumours that Mr Ludlow was killed for being an IRA informant and that documents about the case, two bullets and items of the victim’s clothing have been lost by state agencies.

An Oireachtas committee in Dublin recommended more than 10 years ago recommended that two commissions of investigations be held into the murder and subsequent events after an official judge-led report damned the botched original Garda investigation.

Neither of the recommendations have been implemented by the Government.

Counsel for the Ludlow family, Ronan Lavery QC told the court, as some of the witnesses are dead, an investigation becomes more difficult.

“It was the Oireachtas committee’s view that we need to compel witnesses in order to bring the investigation forward.

“Without witnesses, one is constrained with how far one can go,” he said.

In response, Justice George Bermingham said, with regard to a commission of inquiry being granted, the length of time since the murder and the fact some witnesses may or may not be alive means “there comes a stage where reality has to enter the picture”.

Justice Bermingham also questioned whether Brexit will play a role if witnesses are compelled to be brought across the border from Northern Ireland.

Mr Lavery said: “There is certainly goodwill between the north and the south, it is in both states interests to continue to co-operate.”

He added that because of the transition period, court cases should not be affected and it would only be in the event of a hard Brexit that there could potentially be issues for legal cases that involve the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

