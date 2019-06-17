News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Family of man, 55, missing from Dublin 'seriously concerned for his welfare'

Gerard Taylor
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 17, 2019 - 05:58 PM

Gardaí have once again renewed their appeal for assistance in locating a 55-year-old man who is missing in Dublin.

The family of Gerard 'Gerry' Taylor are said to have "serious concerns for his welfare" as he has not been seen since May 25.

He was last seen on Kellystown Road in Rathfarnham walking in the direction of Ticknock shortly after 11am.

In earlier appeals, gardaí said Mr Taylor was also spotted near Ballinteer Avenue, Ballinteer, Dublin 16, at approximately 9am that day. He was also seen leaving the Milltown Luas Station at 8.05am, walking in the direction of Richmond Avenue South.

Additionally, Mr Taylor was captured on CCTV footage boarding the Luas at Stillorgan at 7.30am.

He is described as 5’ 10” in height and of medium build. He has grey hair and stubble, blue eyes and wears glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue sports cap, black jacket with a hood, bottle green coloured chino trousers and navy Adidas flat trainers with a white sole and white stripes on the side.

Any information on Mr Taylor's whereabouts should be reported to Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

