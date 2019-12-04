Family of man, 19, who died in road accident settle nervous shock action against employer

The family of a 19 year old man who was killed in a road accident as he drove back to Dublin in the early hours after working in Sligo has settled nervous shock actions against his employer.

It was claimed that 19-year old Bijan Melrose fell asleep at the wheel as he travelled back to the capital after operating a photo booth and taken pictures at an event for his employer Shoot Booths Ltd.

At the opening of the case, Counsel for the Melrose family Gerald Tynan SC told the High Court garda evidence would be that there was no explanation for the accident other than the student and part time worker must have fallen asleep. Counsel said it was the family’s case Bijan Melrose should not have been allowed to drive the van back from Sligo to Dublin.

The young man’s parents Ian and Masoumeh Melrose and his there sisters, Nielufar, Raanah and Sorayya all of Lower Kilmacud Rd, Stillorgan, Dublin had each sued Bijan’s employer Shoot Booths Ltd, with offices at Mine Hill Business Centre, Mine Hill Lane, Ballycorus, Dublin as a result of the accident at about 2am on October 18, 2014 at Newtown Forbes, Co Longford.

The student who was working part time had driven to Sligo earlier in the day and had worked at a function where he operated a photo booth. At around midnight he began the journey back to Dublin.

It was claimed Mr Melrose was required to work an excessively long shift which included a long drive in the dark at its conclusion and was allegedly required to drive back to Dublin from Sligo when it was inappropriate and dangerous to do so. It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to provide Mr Melrose with accommodation so he could rest before returning on the long night drive and an alleged failure to allow Mr Melrose sufficient rest before requiring him to undertake a night time drive in excess of three hours.

The claims were denied and it was contended there was alleged contributory negligence on the part of Mr Melrose.

In court today Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told all the actions taken by the family had been settled and could be struck out.

Counsel for Shoot Booths Ltd, Edward Walsh SC sympathised with the Melrose family on their tragic loss.

Mr Justice Cross expressed his condolences to the Melrose family. Wisdom, he said had prevailed and he congratulated the parties on resolving the actions.

Opening the case, Gerald Tynan SC had told the court that garda evidence in the case would be that Mr Melrose must have fallen asleep. Counsel said the van he was driving left the road, smashed in to a number of trees and came back across the road. Another motorist who had been overtaken by Mr Melrose earlier, Counsel said reported there was no speed involved on Mr Melrose’s part.

It was their case, Counsel said that Mr Melrose should not have been allowed to drive the vehicle back to Dublin.

The family, counsel said are devastated and heartbroken by Mr Melrose’s death and have suffered appalling nervous shock.

“They got a knock on the door at 4am to say this young man had been killed.It was horrific. They have suffered tremendously. It will never be over for them,” he said.