Family of Limerick postman settle case against An Post for €250k over his death

By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 04:24 PM

The widow of a 39-year-old postman who died after being knocked off his bicycle while on his post round in Limerick has settled a High Court action over his death for €250,000.

Tanya Parker had sued her husband's employer, An Post, over the accident eight years ago.

Her counsel Michael J McMahon SC told the court the car driver had just got a mere glance of postman, Damian Parker, before he emerged out of a road and into the driver’s path. The postman, a father of twins, was delivering mail in the in Ennis Road area at the time of the accident on May 26, 2011.

Tanya Parker, Oakwood, Old Singland Road, Limerick, had sued An Post and the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland as a result of the accident.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told that proceedings against the driver and owner of the car could be struck out.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to provide a safe system of work and an alleged failure to ensure the postman would be safe while carrying out his work delivering post.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure Mr Parker wore a helmet while cycling his bicycle in the course of his job.

The claims were denied.

Mr McMahon told the court another person who witnessed the entire accident in a statement said there was nothing the driver could have done and the gardaí and PSV Inspector came to the same conclusion

Counsel said Mr Parker was not wearing a bicycle helmet and he hit the car and the ladder which was on the roof and suffered brain injuries and died. Counsel said the postman’s helmet was in the pannier of his bicycle.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was an excellent one and he offered his sympathy to the Parker family.

At the inquest into Mr Parker’s death a few years ago, Coroner Doctor Tony Casey said there was no evidence, in this case, to suggest the nature of the injuries sustained by Mr Parker would have been different if he was wearing a helmet but added that cyclists should be encouraged to wear helmets.

