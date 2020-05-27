Family of Irish teen killed in Australia call for candles to be lit in his memory

The family of a young Irish man who fell to his death trying to escape a trio of armed men in Australia has asked for candles to be lit in his memory.

Cian English, 19, originally from Carlow Town but who was living with his family in Hawthorne in Brisbane's eastern suburbs suffered traumatic injuries when he fell from a balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise at around 3.15am last Saturday.

Three men have been charged with his murder along with two charges of armed robbery and two counts of deprivation of liberty, on the Gold Coast located 74kms away from Brisbane.

Jason Ryan Knowles, 22, Hayden Paul Kratzmann, 20, and Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas, 18, have been remanded in custody and were not required to appear in court on Monday. Their cases have been adjourned for mention on August 4.

In a statement issued on behalf of the teenager’s family by Brisbane police, the family said they are “deeply” appreciative of all the support they have received.

The statement said: “Join us in lighting a candle on Thursday night in loving memory of our hero, Cian and feel free to share your messages of support and love. Our family are deeply touched by the outpouring of support and the many kind messages from friends and family around the world,”

“Our sincere thanks also go the Queensland Police Service for their tireless efforts and everyone who has respected our family’s wish for privacy at this difficult time.

“With current restrictions in place many people have not been able to travel to pay their respects to Cian, so we invite people to light a candle this Thursday night in memory of our hero Cian, so we can all be stronger together.”

The family has asked those who light a candle to share their tribute online using the hashtags #candleforcian #bestrongertogether.

Mr English’s parents, Vinnie and Siobhan, who both are originally from Carlow town, and his older brother Dylan, 26, are being comforted by friends and family members. The family left Ireland 15 years ago, first to the Caribbean where Cian’s father worked for Digicel and before settling in Brisbane in 2011.

A post mortem examination has been carried out on Mr English’s body. Once his remains are released by the police authorities, a funeral for Mr English, who has been described as a “gentle soul”, can be organised.