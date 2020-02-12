Family of Icelandic tourist who went missing in Dublin appeal for information on one-year anniversary

The family of an Icelandic man who disappeared in Dublin a year ago are again appealing for information.

Jon Jonsson went missing a day after arriving in the city with his fiancée for a poker tournament.

Last Sunday, February 9, marked a year since Jon Jonsson vanished in Dublin city.

The 41-year-old was last seen at around 11am near the Bonnington Hotel in Whitehall, where he was staying.

Despite high profile appeals and large scale searches, his brother David says the investigation is at a dead end.

"For me it feels like you're kind of stuck just in the middle of the waiting game," said David.

"Waiting to see if something comes up that you can use."

David said that in cases like his brother's time is crucial.

"Since we didn't get much information in the first weeks and months, I am not surprised that the situation is like this at this moment.

"But I am also aware that it can change really fast."

Private Investigator Liam Brady has been hired by the family to help find the dad of four and says he may have a possible lead.

He hopes to interview someone who is currently in jail abroad in relation to the case.

"I would be appealing to anybody that may have information and I believe that there are people out there that do have information as to what has happened."

Jon is 6 foot, of medium build and had short brown hair when last seen.