Family of Garda Colm Horkan thank public for their support

The family of slain Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who was shot dead while on duty in Roscommon last month, has thanked the public and An Garda Síochana for their support. Garda Horkan, originally from Charlestown in Co. Mayo, was shot dead in the town of Castlerea shortly before midnight on Wednesday, June 17. The weeks following his death have been "very tough" for his family, according to his brother Dermot.

"It's been made a lot easier for us with the likes of the public, and the gardaí have been brilliant to us, and our neighbours and friends at home in Charlestown."

"The support has been phenomenal. As a family, we are very grateful for that. It means so much to us."

Condolences cards still come through the door every day, he added. "Dad opens every one of them and he gets great consolation out of that."

"The letters, emails, texts, books of condolences all around the country from garda stations, and people still going to the grave. We just can't thank people enough for that."

Garda Horkan's father Marty told RTÉ that the Horkan family is very grateful for the support of An Garda Síochana, and of their local GAA communities in the weeks since his son's death.

We miss Colm, we do. He lived at home with me and I'm going to miss him that's for sure. He was something special. It has been brought home to us in the last few weeks.

"I never knew what he was doing, or I never knew that he had done so much for people until he died. We've had great support."

Both Dermot and Marty Horkan were speaking at an event at Loughglynn, paying tribute to slain Garda John Morley and Garda Henry Byrne.

The two Detective Gardaí were shot dead whilst on duty in Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon 1980. They died near Loughglynn after responding to a call about a bank robbery nearby.

To mark the 40 years since the two officers lost their lives, a ceremony attended by their families and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was held today.

Both men were based at Castlerea Garda Station, like Detective Garda Horkan.

A State funeral was held for Detective Garda Colm Horkan last month, which took place in his hometown of Charlestown.

The gunshots that rang out the night he was killed "echoed right across the country", his funeral Mass heard.

Detective Garda Colm Horkan is the 89th member of An Garda Síochána killed in the line of duty.