Family of four rescued in Clare after rope got stuck round boat’s propellers

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 09:40 AM

A family of four have been rescued after their boat becoming stranded near Williamstown Harbour, Co Clare.

Lough Derg RNLI was called out at 3.15pm on Tuesday afternoon to assist two adults and two children when their boat got into difficulty after a rope got stuck round the vessel’s propellers.

The lifeboat requested by Valentia Coast Guard – with volunteer helm Eleanor Hooker and crew members Dom Sharkey and Owen Cavanagh on board – arrived on the scene and quickly established that all on board the boat were unharmed and wearing their life jackets.

The skipper had dropped anchor near Williamstown Harbour when he discovered his propellers were fouled by astern lines.

Once volunteer crew had checked the boat and were satisfied there was no damage, they towed the vessel to Dromineer Harbour.

Lough Derg RNLI operation manager Liam Maloney and medical adviser Peter Hooker met the lifeboat in the harbour.

Speaking following the call-out, Eleanor Hooker said: “We would advise boat users to always check weather forecast before going out on the lake and carry a means of calling for help. If you get into difficulty, call 999 or 112 an ask for the Coast Guard.”

- Press Association

Lough Derg

