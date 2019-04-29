NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Family of five in Derry escapes harm after car set alight outside their home

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 08:59 AM

A family of five have escaped injury after a car was set alight outside their Co Derry home.

The incident happened in Moneymore in the early hours of Monday.

The car, which was parked outside the family’s home on Conyngham Street, was deliberately set alight at around 3.30am, police have said.

The blaze destroyed the vehicle and also caused fire damage to the property.

A couple and their three children who were inside at the time were not hurt.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman has issued an appeal for information.

- Press Association

More on this topic

PSNI appeal for information after fire destroys nine cars

Man killed, two women seriously injured in crash

Arrest after security alerts see homes evacuated in Derry

Two arrested over damage to election posters

More in this Section

Murder probe launched after man stabbed in Co Antrim dies

Another protest held outside home of Health Minister

Gardaí concerned foot is being 'taken off the pedal' ahead of Brexit

Harris: Gardaí will 'absolutely' help Europol target crime bosses


Lifestyle

Here's how to upcycle your old dining chairs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »