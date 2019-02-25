Family of Clodagh Hawe want inquiry into murders

The family of Clodagh Hawe, who, along with her three children, was murdered by her husband Alan, have called for a fresh inquiry into the atrocity.

Clodagh’s mother, Mary Coll, and sister Jacqueline Connolly, said they were refused access to the garda investigation files four weeks ago and needed the truth as to “why they died”.

They said there were many unanswered questions and completely rejected evidence at the inquest that Alan Hawe had depression and developed psychosis.

Clodagh Hawe’s mother Mary Coll, right, and sister Jacqueline Connelly, left, outside Cavan Court House. Picture: PA

Interviewed on RTE’s Claire Byrne Live last night, they also called on Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to set up a special investigation unit for familicide and for several legal changes.

Clodagh Hawe, aged 39, and her sons, Liam, 13, Niall, 11, and Ryan, 6, were killed by Alan Hawe overnight on August 18, 2016, in Virginia, Co Cavan. Alan Hawe took his own life after.

Mary and Jacqueline said they received “no initial support” and that they tried to contact people but that “nobody was there”.

Jacqueline said they were seeing reports online, such as that an axe was used on Clodagh, and only received the five-page letter that Alan Hawe had left at the scene just two weeks before the inquest, some 16 months after the murders.

Mary said Alan Hawe met Clodagh when she was aged 17 on Valentine’s night and told here “you know, I will look after you”.

She said he always accompanied Clodagh. While there was a “control element” to him and he was very strict, he was “never rough” with the boys and she never saw him raise a hand to them.

In February 2016, she said that Alan Hawe had told Clodagh he was watching porn and that he started seeing a counsellor.

Clodagh and Alan Hawe

But then an issue arose at the school where he was vice principal.

Jacqueline said they had “bits and pieces of information” about what was going on in school. In his letter he said he had been caught red-handed, appearing to indicate that he had been caught masturbating, maybe at school.

In June, he cancelled his counselling sessions and murdered his family on the day before school restarted.

“He kind of said that it was easier for them [Clodagh and the boys] to die than have to live with the truth of what he was doing,” said Mary.

Jacqueline added: “We don’t know why, after a full investigation, we’re left with these questions. We’ve requested the files from the gardaí and they’ve declined that request. But we feel an injustice has been done to Clodagh and the boys. And we feel we need the truth, we need to know why they died, out of respect for them but to be able to have some peace of mind, we need those answers.”

Mary said: “We need answers to the questions. You know, he was caught, who caught him, what was he doing, where was he doing it, why did he feel the need that he had to wipe out his whole family?”