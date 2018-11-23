Home»ireland

Family of Celine Cawley call for review of domestic killings in Ireland

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 11:06 AM

The family of Celine Cawley, who was killed by her husband Eamonn Lillis in Howth in Dublin in 2008, has called for a review of domestic killings in Ireland.

Ms Cawley’s brother and sister made the appeal at the launch of a new Femicide Report from Women’s Aid.

The report found that 225 women have been killed since 1996, which is an average 10 per year. 16 children have also died alongside their mothers.

File image

Women's Aid is calling for a review of domestic killings after launching the report.

It also found that more than half of women were murdered by their current or former boyfriend, partner or husband (resolved cases) and 61% of women were killed in their own homes.

READ MORE: Nine in 10 women murdered in Ireland killed by man known to them, report finds

Women's Aid says they want formal reviews of domestic killings to help protect women and children and save lives.

Margaret Martin, Director of Women’s Aid said: "When women call Women’s Aid and tell us that they are afraid for their lives, we believe them.

"We know just how dangerous domestic violence can be. We know where women are killed. We know how women are killed and by whom. It is time to act.

Femicide by an intimate partner must not be accepted as a fact of life for women. Women should be safe in their homes and in their relationships.

And we must recognise the strong connection between the killing of women and domestic violence.

- Digital Desk


