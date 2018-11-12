Home»Breaking News»ireland

Family moving to Ballymun social development racially abused online

Monday, November 12, 2018 - 09:12 AM

A family receiving keys to a new social development house in Ballymun in Dublin have become a target of online racial abuse because of the colour of their skin.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock says the racist comments were left under a photo he posted on his Facebook page.

Deputy Rock says this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and is concerned racist views are becoming more widespread in Ireland.

"We received over 150 comments, some emails, even some voicemails to my office complaining and begrudging this family," he said.

It goes to expose that there is still a rich theme of racism and racist comment running throughout our society and that's something that we shouldn't tolerate.

