Family make plea to dog-owners after pet killed by wolfhound

By Christy Parker

A heartbroken family whose year-old bichon frise died in an unprovoked attack by a wolfhound are appealing to dog owners to ensure their pets are securely housed and under control at all times.

Vivian Bulman, her teenage son Ben and partner Tony Fallon, in Youghal, Co Cork, say they were “totally devastated” by an incident that claimed the life of their pet, Cooper. The family asked not to be photographed.

Irish army soldier Tony, was walking the family pet on Youghal’s North Main Street at 8.20am when they were set upon by an unaccompanied Irish wolfhound cross.‘Cooper died in the attack while Tony suffered arm injuries that required surgery.

“Words cannot describe our distress”, says Vivian, a Tulsa social care manager. “Cooper was our first dog and immediately became one of the family. He meant everything to us and to have him take for us like that has been unbearable. Ben was utterly distraught by it.”

Conscientiously, the family spent months sourcing a pet suitable for their home before buying Cooper from a licenced breeder.

“Before we brought him home we had a dog sitter arranged so he would never be alone,” Tony informs.

The avid GAA fans named their pet after Youghal and Cork hurling star Bill Cooper. They brought him everywhere, even hurling matches. “He loved being at games and would follow the flight of the ball for ages,” Tony fondly recalls.

At home, Cooper enjoyed his own seat in the living room where he entertained as he played with a variety of toys.

“I have woken up nights crying,” Tony confides.

“Some people may say ‘it was just a dog’ and get over it. But he was not just a dog; he was a personality who brought such wonderful, unconditional love into our lives and into our home.”

On the day he was killed, Cooper was on a lead as always. At home, he lived behind a garden wall and a locked gate, from where he could neither stray or be intruded upon.

Tony asks that all dog owners strive to ensure similar security around their pets. “We read of lost dogs every day on social media and we see dogs loose on beaches and in parks. Why?

“I know people’s circumstances vary but no matter you nice you think he is, please keep your dog under control and on a leash when out. We don’t want any family to suffer as we have.

“Cooper died simply because another dog was running loose.”

The family thanked gardaí and others who have helped.